The Republic of Ireland international, on a season long loan from the Premier League club, is scheduled to return to the Midlands at the end of the Championship campaign.

But after admitting does not expect to be offered a new deal by Steven Gerrard’s side, Hourinhane confirmed the prospect of continuing his career at Bramall Lane appeals.

“For sure, I’d never write it off,” he told The Star. “I’m going to be a free agent. We’ll see how it pans out over the next few months and then go from there.”

Conor Hourihane is on loan at Sheffield United from Premier League club Aston Villa: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

After struggling for both form and regular first team football under former United manager Slavisa Jokanovic, despite being hired by the Serb at the beginning of the season, Hourihane’s fortunes have improved since Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment last month.

The 30-year-old was Heckingbottom’s captain at Barnsley, helping United’s neighbours win promotion from League One and also the EFL Trophy before going their separate ways.

Asked about his situation with Villa ahead of Monday’s game against Queens Park Rangers, Hourihane said: “I’m old enough and wise enough to know what direction it’s going in. I know that the people there plan to invest heavily.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom worked with Conor Hourihane at Barnsley: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“I had a great four and a half years there, it was probably one of my best ever decisions.

“I’ll take the fond memories away from it. That chapter has probably closed now.”

“No one (from Villa) has been in contact from that point of view,” he added. “Obviously a new manager has come in there too (Gerrard) and like here, he’s got off to a fantastic start.

“I want them to do well but I also want to do well here and showcase myself and my qualities.”

Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane's contract at Aston Villa expires at the end of the season: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Despite John Fleck’s return to training after suffering a seizure during United’s win at Reading - Jokanovic’s final match in charge - Hourihane is expected to retain his place in Heckingbottom’s first choice eleven having started the recent victories over Bristol City and Cardiff City.