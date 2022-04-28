Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder plays down Sheffield United talk ahead of huge play-off battle

Boro beat Cardiff 2-0 in their game in hand on Wednesday evening to move seventh and within striking distance of the Blades, who are currently sixth in the table and play before the rest of their rivals at QPR on Friday evening.

Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are also very much in the promotion picture, both clubs sitting just three points behind Paul Heckingbottom’s men and looking to exploit any slip-ups from United.

Asked if he will watch Friday’s clash between United and Rangers in the capital, Wilder said: "No... I will most probably get a thousand texts from South Yorkshire!

"There are other teams involved too. Millwall and Blackburn are involved and Luton are. Until it is mathematically done, any team that has not got the job mathematically done will want to get it done.

“Whether it is Luton against Fulham against Monday night or Sheffield United on Friday night or whatever.

"It is still all to play for.”

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder on the touchline against Cardiff City: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Predictably - given Wilder’s association with his boyhood club, who he led from League One into the Premier League during his time in charge – the play-off picture is being billed as the Blades v their former iconic manager.