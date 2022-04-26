Sheffield United star hails return of skipper Billy Sharp for play-off run in

Sharp made his return to the United side during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City, after missing five games with a hamstring issue.

“He's such a leader, he’s strong and keeps the ball,” Berge said of his skipper.

“It’s like we get another 15,000 in the crowd when he comes on. He lifts the whole group and that’s the spirit he brings the whole time.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berge was speaking after the vital win over Cardiff, which consolidated United’s place in the play-0ff picture with only two games of the regular season remaining.

“It was a huge win for us,” the Norwegian added.

“After the disappointing one point in the last two games. We had to come back at our best, we knew it would be a difficult game.

Sander Berge and Billy Sharp of Sheffield United: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“They were safe and without any pressure, we kept being patient and created chances and it was very important to come out in the second half, get the early goal and build from that.

“I thought we were very strong and they didn’t create much second half.