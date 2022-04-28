A number of clubs, including Sheffield United, are in the race for the play-offs and hoping for a day out at Wembley (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts Championship play-off race with Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough gunning for promotion

With most clubs in the Championship play-off race having only two games remaining, the push for the Premier League is well into its final straight.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 12:13 pm

With most of the top six pretty much already in place, Sheffield United occupy the coveted sixth-place spot in the Championship standings – but have a number of sides breathing down their necks and looking to nick it from them.

The Blades travel to QPR tomorrow just two points ahead of Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough, while Blackburn and Millwall are both a point further back and still harbour their own hopes of gatecrashing the top six.

Boss's message to Blades supporters ahead of pressure games

Following the last round of Championship games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted and relegated.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season … will it play out that way?

1. 24th Barnsley (R)

Final points: 32. Already relegated

Photo: Marc Atkins

2. 23rd Derby County (R)

Final points: 34. Already relegated

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. 22nd Peterborough United (R)

Final points: 36. Already relegated

Photo: Alex Davidson

4. 21st Reading

Final points: 43.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

