With most of the top six pretty much already in place, Sheffield United occupy the coveted sixth-place spot in the Championship standings – but have a number of sides breathing down their necks and looking to nick it from them.

The Blades travel to QPR tomorrow just two points ahead of Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough, while Blackburn and Millwall are both a point further back and still harbour their own hopes of gatecrashing the top six.

Following the last round of Championship games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted and relegated.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season … will it play out that way?

1. 24th Barnsley (R) Final points: 32. Already relegated Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. 23rd Derby County (R) Final points: 34. Already relegated Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. 22nd Peterborough United (R) Final points: 36. Already relegated Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. 21st Reading Final points: 43. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales