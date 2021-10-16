Michael O'Neill laments goals Stoke City conceded in Sheffield United defeat

The visitors led through Jacob Brown’s second-half strike, but the Blades turned things around with two late goals from substitutes Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick to register their first win in three games.

“We’re disappointed, obviously,” the former Northern Ireland manager said.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first half was pretty even and they made it difficult for us at times. We struggled with that and we asked for a reaction at half time, and got that for the first 25 minutes of the second half.

“We were in control but the game changed with the substitutions. We’re disappointed with the goals but we have to accept it and go again.

“The lesson for us if we don’t score that second goal, the opposition are still in the game. Their first goal, we overcommit two or three times and it made it easier for the attacker with his decisions. The second happens when we’re down to 10 men but we still had enough behind the ball. We have to do better to stop the cross and it was a disappointing goal to lose to.”

Sheffield United players applaud their fans after the Sky Bet Championship win over Stoke City at Bramall Lane: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“When you’re away from home it’s always more difficult,” O’Neill added.