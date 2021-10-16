'Classiest footballer I've ever seen at the Lane' - Sheffield United fans heap praise on David McGoldrick after impact off bench in Stoke win
David McGoldrick played a starring role in Sheffield United’s victory against Stoke City this afternoon – despite only playing 13 minutes of it off the bench.
The striker set up fellow sub Lys Mousset’s equaliser three minutes after coming off the bench, before scoring the winner as the Blades came from behind to beat City – who kicked off in fourth place in the Championship.
Here’s how these Blades fans reacted on social media to a big three points for their side...
@MiserableBlader: Well that's a great result. Much needed. Tremendous lift to #sufc in so any ways. Look forward to watching this one shortly. A smile on my tired, very tired old face. Keep it going lads.
@CAllan8_: How bizarre was that Brown celebration, 35 mins left and it was like they won the match or a cup… #sufc #scfc tough match today and didn’t think we were getting through but thankfully did. Big win
@ViewFromJohnSt: Great recovery from Blades. Inspired substitutions from manager. Telling that both our goals were no nonesense instead off fussy first-half approach. Given quality of opposition this was a big, big win.
@_joshchapman98: Had plenty of games where we’ve been better team and lost. Felt nice to be (probably) the worse team and win. It’s a McGoldrick world and we’re just living in it
@FletchRadio: Slav can be very satisfied with his substitutions
@Stentysheffield: Massive praise to McGoldrick who has turned this game on it’s head. He’s had unfair criticism on here, people saying he’s past it. What a performance Sir