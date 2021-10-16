'Classiest footballer I've ever seen at the Lane' - Sheffield United fans heap praise on David McGoldrick after impact off bench in Stoke win

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (right) celebrates scoring his side's winner against Stoke City: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The striker set up fellow sub Lys Mousset’s equaliser three minutes after coming off the bench, before scoring the winner as the Blades came from behind to beat City – who kicked off in fourth place in the Championship.

Here’s how these Blades fans reacted on social media to a big three points for their side...

@MiserableBlader: Well that's a great result. Much needed. Tremendous lift to #sufc in so any ways. Look forward to watching this one shortly. A smile on my tired, very tired old face. Keep it going lads.

@CAllan8_: How bizarre was that Brown celebration, 35 mins left and it was like they won the match or a cup… #sufc #scfc tough match today and didn’t think we were getting through but thankfully did. Big win

@ViewFromJohnSt: Great recovery from Blades. Inspired substitutions from manager. Telling that both our goals were no nonesense instead off fussy first-half approach. Given quality of opposition this was a big, big win.

@_joshchapman98: Had plenty of games where we’ve been better team and lost. Felt nice to be (probably) the worse team and win. It’s a McGoldrick world and we’re just living in it

@FletchRadio: Slav can be very satisfied with his substitutions

@Stentysheffield: Massive praise to McGoldrick who has turned this game on it’s head. He’s had unfair criticism on here, people saying he’s past it. What a performance Sir

@MoLe_BlAdE: David McGoldrick is the classiest footballer I've ever seen at the Lane. Don't @ me