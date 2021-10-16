What an impact, A class act: Sheffield United player ratings from 2-1 victory over Stoke City

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring the winner against Stoke City (Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Slavisa Jokanovic’s substitions proved decisive, as Lys Mousset equalised after coming off the bench before fellow sub David McGoldrick netted the winner.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the afternoon.

Robin Olsen 7

Made a smart one-handed stop from Jacob Brown's well-hit drive, before eventually being beaten by the same player. But didn't put a foot, or hand, wrong otherwise

Jayden Bogle 7

In at right-back with George Baldock injured, Bogle saw a goalbound shot blocked by his own man in Ndiaye. Came even closer in the second half when he took advantage of bizarre defending from Souttar, but Wilmot smashed his effort off the line. A good display

John Egan 7

Along with Norwood, didn't seem to do enough to stop Brown turning on the edge of the Blades box before smashing home past Olsen to put Stoke ahead. Had some nervy moments but helped see out the victory, which United have often not managed to do this season, so that will help their confidence

Ben Davies 7.5

A class act. Looks to have so much more time than any of his fellow defenders and rarely, if ever, seems to get beaten easily. What a shame he didn't become a permanent Blade when the chance came up in January

Enda Stevens 7.5

Was inches away from opening the scoring for the Blades in the second half when his shot flashed wide of goal. Set up McGoldrick's goal with a clever cross for his old Ireland teammate and had an excellent game overall

Ollie Norwood 7

Was a little fortunate when his stray pass for Egan went out of play in a dangerous area, but almost made up for it with a brilliant deep cross that was inches away from finding the head of Egan at the back post. Good centre almost saw Sharp put Blades ahead too but may feel he could have done more to prevent Stoke's goal

John Fleck 7

Forced into a change of shirt in the first half after taking a whack to the face but carried on to cause Stoke's midfield all sorts of problems, with Smith taking a booking after being beaten by the Scottish international. Did brilliantly to set up a late chance for Sharp, but he skewed his volley wide

Iliman Ndiaye 7

Felt he should have had a penalty after going down in the box in the first half, but ref Stroud waved away the appeals. Looked a threat with his neat touches and directness and ran himself into the ground before being replaced by McGoldrick

Morgan Gibbs-White 7.5

Will surely think he should have done better with a back-post header from Sharp's cross, even if his marker may have nudged him slightly off balance moments earlier. Never looked in trouble, even when he had to race back towards his own goal and defend on occasion

Ben Osborn 7

The usual industry we have come to expect from Osborn and the odd moment of invention too, linking up frequently with Stevens and Fleck down the left in the first half especially. Later made way for Mousset as United sought a way back into the game

Billy Sharp 7

Was in the right place at the right time at the wrong end of the pitch early in the game when he headed Brown's goal-bound header off the line from a Stoke corner. Came closest to scoring in the first half but his header from Norwood's cross was saved by Davies.

Subs

Lys Mousset 8

Replaced Ben Osborn and scored a welcome equaliser in front of the Kop, for the team and for himself personally

Conor Hourihane 6.5

Came on for Ollie Norwood and had a hand in McGoldrick's goal

McGoldrick 8.5