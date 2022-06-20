Matt Fitzpatrick: Sheffield United hope to welcome US Open winner to Bramall Lane with trophy after making history

Steel City star Fitzpatrick claimed his first major title at the 122nd US Open – and in doing so, joined 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

The 27-year-old is a huge Blades fan, having the words to the Greasy Chip Butty anthem engraved in his clubs and handing out United shirts at the Phoenix Open earlier this year.

And United hope the new champion will return to Bramall Lane when the new season kicks off to show off his latest trophy, with the Blades fan saying: “Not to compare me to my team but I feel like it’s the same deal.

“We’re not expected to do well, we’re not expected to succeed but I’ve won a major today!”

“It’s what you grow up dreaming of winning and I’ve worked so hard for such a long time.

“I had the big monkey on my back of not winning in the United States. It was all everybody talked about and to do it in a major, there’s nothing better.”

Matt Fitzpatrick is presented with a shirt bearing his name by Sheffield United's then-manager Nigel Adkins.

United’s official Twitter account hailed Fitzpatrick after his victory, with boss Paul Heckingbottom writing on Twitter: “Massive congratulations to Matt Fitzpatrick. U.S. Open champion. Those puts on the 13th, 14th & 15th [clapping hands emoji]. Not to mention the 2nd from the bunker on 18 … Wow. I’d love to see that trophy down at [Bramall Lane].”