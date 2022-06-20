Dean Henderson: The ambition fuelling former Sheffield United loan star's Nottingham Forest move

Henderson, who helped United into the Premier League and then starred as they secured a ninth-placed finish in their first season back in the top flight, has seen his hopes of becoming Manchester United’s No.1 goalkeeper hampered by a combination of illness, injury and the return to form of Old Trafford rival David De Gea.

The Spaniard’s performances have seen Henderson restricted to a handful of appearances since he contracted Covid-19 last summer, and he is determined to get out on loan and prove himself again ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Initial reports suggested that Forest were looking to include a right-to-buy clause in their agreement with Henderson and his parent club, while it is understood that Forest have agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper – who is set to be unveiled as Brice Samba’s replacement.

Samba, who was Forest’s hero as they beat United on penalties in the play-off semi-final before going on to overcome Huddersfield Town and return to the Premier League, looks set to leave the City Ground for France after a contract dispute.

Forest say they offered Samba twice his current salary to remain with Steve Cooper’s side – a claim the goalkeeper, who is expected to move to Lens with his contract expiring next summer, subsequently disputed on his Twitter page.

Dean Henderson returned to Sheffield United recently to watch their play-off clash with Nottingham Forest - a club he is now being linked with from Manchester United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Henderson was an immensely popular figure during his two season-long loan spells at Bramall Lane, effectively using his placements in South Yorkshire to earn a lucrative new deal at Old Trafford and also earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad.