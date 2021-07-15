The forward, who turns 36 in October, has been out of the game since leaving Fleetwood Town at the end of last season and reports suggest he is training with Micky Mellon’s League Two side in a bid to earn a deal.

But Duffy, fondly remembered for his legendary goal at Hillsborough to help beat Sheffield Wednesday in 2017, is also planning for the future by taking his coaching badges, as well as investing in property.

Duffy recently underwent his UEFA A License course in Northern Ireland, after previously telling The Star of his desire to move into coaching when his playing career came to an end.

“I would like to stay in football… you never know where football can take you,” he said during his time at United.

“It’s something I definitely want to do because I love the game. I do think I have a good tactical mind and I understand the game. I would love nothing more than to pit my wits against someone who thinks they are more knowledgeable than me.”

Mark Duffy is a double Sheffield United promotion hero: Sportimage