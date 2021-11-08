It wasn’t the 3-1 scoreline which made a mockery of claims they are equipped to make an immediate return to the Premier League. It was how it came about, with United demonstrating a distinct lack of fight.

The Star’s James Shield identifies six things they must do to set the record straight.

ATTITUDE

Let’s not dress this up. United stunk the place out at Ewood Park. Despite taking a second minute lead through Rhian Brewster, scoring for the first time in the league since his £23.5m move from Liverpool 13 month ago, they produced a performance of almost staggering ineptitude.

We know United are better than what they served up two days ago. Yes, they’ve been terribly inconsistent. But before this lamentable display, there have still been flashes of excellence and signs of genuine progress.

So because we know what they are capable of - and with Jokanovic’s methods delivering success at pretty much every other club he has worked for - something else must be responsible for United’s failure to realise their potential.

When Ian Poveda scored Rovers’ third, after Reda Khadra and Ben Brereton Diaz had also pounced, United appeared resigned to their fate even though another strike of their own would have put them right back in the contest. That isn’t good enough. They didn’t even seem to be annoyed.

Boys, nobody will ever criticise you for getting beat. Especially in a division as unpredictable as this. But how you get beat is important.

CLARITY

Jokanovic has never attempted to shirk his responsibilities following a poor display or result. He fronted-up - and publicly - before leaving Rovers’ ground at the weekend. Some of those under his command will probably do the same when they get wheeled out in front of the media before United return to action with a game against Coventry City later this month.

But those at the very top of the club need to do the same, and accept their failure to outline a clear strategic vision since last season’s relegation from the Premier League is also partly responsible for the ‘drift’ United are experiencing right now.

The ‘United World’ project apart, which despite being a clever idea has yet to deliver any tangible benefits on the ground at Bramall Lane, this is a football club that, in terms of its overall planning, has spent much of the past two years being reactive rather than proactive and seemingly behind the curve.

More leadership is required on the pitch. The same goes off it, along the corridors of power, too.

CONVERSATION

United are at their best when the team and its supporters are working in tandem. That wasn’t the case in Lancashire and no wonder, because the near 5,000 strong army which had paid to cross the Pennines was left badly short-changed.

Verbal apologies aren’t going to cut it. Actions will though, and United’s players need to sit down together as a group and talk about how they are going to make it up to those they say they are so proud to represent.

COHERENCE

It is inevitable, after a series of disappointing results, that there will be calls for United to implement a change of tactics or system. Some observers might even want a change of manager.

But the character flaws United are displaying pre-date Jokanovic’s appointment. They’ve been evident pretty much since the beginning of last season, towards the end of Chris Wilder’s reign and then under caretaker Paul Heckingbottom.

The departure of a character as big as Wilder was also going to create plenty of fall-out. The last thing United need right now is more upheaval. Jokanovic is one of the best coaches working outside England’s top-flight. He must be given the tools, and the time, to continue his reprofiling of a squad which appeared to pass its sell-by date 12 months or so ago.

FOCUS

Nineteen points behind second place, United have already blown their hopes of automatic promotion. However, although they will need to negotiate safe passage through some heavy traffic, it should be a source of encouragement that only seven separate them from sixth. Still, let’s hear no more talk of going up. Not because United can’t. Rather, in order to piece together the results they require to challenge, because the only thing worth focusing on is the next game. And then the one after that.

HUMILITY

No doubt some United players will be grumbling if they’ve actually bothered to read this. The same as they’ll have been moaning about being persecuted on social media if they could summon up the courage to scroll through the timelines over the weekend.

Good. They should be furious. But not at the people accusing them of lacking fight, graft and anything even remotely resembling guile. Instead, if they’re as humble and down to earth as they like to tell us, those who couldn’t look in the mirror say they truly gave their all need to get angry at themselves. If only for giving the likes of myself and others who witnessed what was a pathetic capitulation the ammunition to charge them with going AWOL.

The majority of this squad are veterans of the 2019 Championship promotion winning campaign, Some were part of the team which climbed out of League One two seasons earlier. They were happy to take the plaudits then. So they should accept the criticism now.

Simply dismissing it as nonsense from folk who ‘never played the game’ - the stock response many within the business give in situations like this - will signal they lack the humility required to confront their own failings and then correct them.