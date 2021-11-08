Brilliant Sheffield United youth team pictures from the 70s, 80s and 90s?

Some might be lucky enough to be scouted and play for the youth teams. Some could go all the way and make it in the first team and run out every other week to a packed Bramall Lane and maybe even play for their country like Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Others may not get the chance at United but have a decent football career nonetheless.

And some – of which there are many each and every year – drift away. For those players though, at least they can look back to their youth and say that they got to wear that shirt and represent Sheffield United, no matter the level.

We’ve delved into The Star’s archives to pick out some brilliant pictures of United’s younger sides through the years.

See if you can pick out anyone you know in these Blades youth teams from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

1. Reporting back in the summer These Sheffield United juniors line up in a lovely sash kit on their return to pre-season training in 1980

2. Showing off their trophies Sheffield United's under 13 team at Bramall Lane in 1989

3. Spot the future heroes? Can you pick out the future first team players in this group shot from 1985?

4. On the fringes These teenagers from 1985 look like they're ready to move up a level