Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp calls for united front as Blades prepare to return to action

Murmurs of discontent have been sneaking in amongst the fanbase of late, with the Blades having registered just one win in their last five and they seemingly tried their best to throw that one away after going 3-0 up against Barnsley only for the Reds to pull two goals back.

Sharp is United’s leading goalscorer with five this season and while there is much to be improved up front, it’s at the back that the biggest problems lie, with United conceding a series a sloppy goals of late.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has called for a united front when the Blades return to action next week. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, the captain believes everyone needs to be pulling in the same direction when the team returns to action on Saturday following the last international break of the year.

United welcome Coventry City to Bramall Lane for an early kick off – the Sky Blues likely to feature the skippers close friend and former Blade Simon Moore in goal – and Sharp insists that a good run of form has to begin immediatey with a difficult run of games coming up through December and into the New Year which includes clashes with Cardiff away, QPR, Preston, Fulham and Middlesbrough.

"We obviously want what the fans want,” Sharp told UTB. “We are trying our best, but we know we are not getting the results at the moment. The fans have been great in continuing to turn out in their numbers, like they always do, and we want to give them something to shout about by turning it around in the next few games.

"It needs to start against Coventry. I know it will be a great atmosphere here, and we all need to pull together to find some momentum and if we can do that then Bramall Lane will be rocking like it always is."