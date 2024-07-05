Forgotten £4m Sheffield United man subject of transfer interest as manager slams "greedy" Blades
Antoine Kombouaré, the boss of Ligue 1 club Nantes, has admitted that the possibility of his side bringing Sheffield United striker Benie Traore back to France this summer remains “open” - despite claiming that the Blades are being “greedy” over a potential deal. Traore arrived at Bramall Lane last summer in a £4m deal from Hacken but failed to make an impression in the Premier League and was loaned to France after Chris Wilder’s return.
His time in France was not successful either, with just one assist in 14 Ligue 1 appearances, but he impressed Nantes with his speed and dribbling ability from a wider position and the French side are keen to bring him back to Estadio de la Beaujoire this summer. Traore reported back for pre-season with United this week in the absence of a transfer agreement but remains in contact with Nantes, Kombouaré revealed.
As well as putting any significant incoming transfer activity on ice, Kombouaré has claimed that United’s ongoing takeover attempt - which is in its final stages - is also hampering his side’s efforts to bring the 21-year-old Ivorian back to France.
Speaking earlier this week at a press conference, Kombouaré said: "We are still in contact with him, his entourage and his club. Today, things are stuck because Sheffield is too greedy. There is another problem, which is that the club is being bought out... they are no longer the same people so it is taking a little longer. It remains open.”
