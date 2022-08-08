Manager explains Sheffield United's penalty pecking order after Ollie Norwood' Millwall miss

The former Northern Ireland international saw his well-struck effort from the spot saved excellently by Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Białkowski, after Jake Cooper fouled Rhian Brewster in the box.

In the end United held on to their 2-0 lead that had already been established following goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Norwood’s second penalty miss in the space of three games – after seeing an effort saved during the Blades’ shootout defeat to Nottingham Forest in the play-offs last season – has prompted speculation over a change of taker amongst some sections of the fan’s support.

Norwood is currently second in the list of takers behind skipper Billy Sharp, with Berge third. The Norwegian international confidently scored his penalty at the City Ground and has also converted in normal time before, away at Liverpool.

As one of United’s best strikers of a football, and Norwood also a set-piece taker, his status on penalties seems a logical one and Saturday’s kick was more good save than bad miss.

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United is tackled by George Saville of Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Norwood also converted from the spot during United’s spell in the Premier League, at home to Watford on Boxing Day in 2019, and against Brentford at Bramall Lane during the Blades’ promotion season.

“It's just been long-standing all the time I’ve been here,” Heckingbottom said to explain Norwood’s place in the penalty pecking order.