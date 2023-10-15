Sheffield United aren’t alone in having injury concerns ahead of their return to action against Man Utd on Saturday

Sheffield United welcome Manchester United to Bramall Lane for a Saturday night return to action and while the Blades have injury concerns of their own, the visitors will be crossing their fingers on that front before heading to South Yorkshire.

The Blades will be hoping to welcome back a couple of their injured party after the international break but they will be without Chris Basham, John Egan and Tom Davies who are all out long term.

Meanwhile Erik ten Hag will be hoping for good news coming from Brazil regarding a hugely important member of his team. Casemiro has been away wth his country on international duty, with Brazil taking part on a World Cup qualifying double-header.

In the first part of that, Casemiro was forced off late in the 1-1 draw against Venezuela after what his manager Fernando Diniz described as ‘a blow to the ankle’. The veteran subsequently missed Brazil’s training session on Saturday and at this stage, it’s unknown whether he will take part in their second match, against Uruguay on Wednesday night.

“As there was a stop (in play), I decided to make the three substitutions,” coach Diniz said. “We had a lot of control when they came on. Casemiro asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle.”