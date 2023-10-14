Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Heckingbottom has reiterated his desire to see England youth international Daniel Jebbison sign a new contract at Sheffield United, after revealing conversations are ongoing with the Liverpool target’s representative and family over fresh terms. Jebbison is one of a number of Blades players who are scheduled to become free agents next summer, as things stand.

Although some of those key men, including the likes of John Egan and George Baldock, could have options in their deals allowing the Blades the power to automatically extend them by a further season, The Star understands Jebbison’s does not - and so fresh terms will have to be agreed to avoid him leaving for free next summer, with the possibility of a pre-contract agreement as soon as next January also a possibility.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Jebbison bursting onto the scene during United’s last stay in the Premier League, and Premier League giants Liverpool amongst the clubs with concrete interest in him, losing the 20-year-old for, at best, a token compensation fee would be understandably difficult for the powers-that-be at Bramall Lane to swallow. But with the list of players now in the final year of their Bramall Lane deals, it is also a situation of their own making.

“We’re just talking,” Heckingbottom said of Jebbison’s current contract situation. “Steve [Bettis, chief executive] is talking with Jebbo’s agent and his family.” Asked if he wanted Jebbison to remain at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, definitely. We brought him through, him and Will [Osula, fellow striker]. I had them in my first-ever training session, when they were 15.

“You’ve all heard me say it before, having patience with the young boys. Going back to Jebbo at 17 in the Premier League. Him and Will are the same age and they’ve been about a bit, but my message to them and the other young boys is the same. They’ll get an opportunity now but I’m looking at Will and Jebbo and saying: ‘Come on, it’s your turn now.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison’s recent progress has been hampered this season, first by an injury that disrupted his pre-season and then a recent health issue that has kept him on the sidelines. Although there was some recent good news on the contract front, when Osula penned fresh terms that will keep him at Bramall Lane until 2027, first-team players including Wes Foderingham, Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie will also become free agents next summer unless agreements can be reached.