Sheffield United: Boss thinks this might be the most overlooked story at Bramall Lane this season
Rhys Norrington-Davies, the Sheffield United defender, is maturing into a multi-faceted player capable of performing a variety of different roles according to manager Paul Heckingbottom.
The former Luton Town loanee, who returns to Kenilworth Road with the Championship leaders tomorrow night, has been deployed both at wing-back and centre-half during the opening month of the new campaign.
Deployed alongside John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic in recent weeks, Heckingbottom believes the developments in Norrington-Davies’ game have been one of the most overlooked stories at Bramall Lane so far this term as the media and supporters alike focus on the performances of new arrivals such as Reda Khadra, James McAtee and Ahmedhodzic.
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-why-anel-ahmedhodvic-could-prove-to-be-a-steal-in-the-transfer-market-3758659
“We’ve used Rhys in a slightly different position this year,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “It’s not come out of nowhere though, because we had been speaking about that with him since last year.
“So although it might look like he’s got a new thing to do, it’s actually not. Going in there, being part of the three at the back, suits him because he’s got pace and we know he’s a good defender. At times, during our recent game against Sunderland, we saw John playing a diagonal ball out from the back up the pitch to Rhys.”
“That was good to see and it’s what we were looking for,” added Heckingbottom, whose team have also beaten Millwall and Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks. “Like I say, it’s nothing that’s totally new to him because the conversations had already taken place. The planning, if we needed it, had already been done and gone in.”
Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder made no secret of his admiration for Norrington-Davies, even going so far as suggesting he was the heir apparent to Jack O’Connell before the 28-year-old was diagnosed with the knee injury which now threatens his career. But it was not until after Wilder’s departure that Norrington-Davies cemented his place in United’s squad; first under Slavisa Jokanovic and then, when the Serb departed in November, Heckingbottom. Nevertheless, Wilder viewed the Wales international’s placements with Luton, where he received his first international call-up, and Stoke City as part of his transition into United’s starting eleven.
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-uniteds-rhys-norrington-davies-speaks-out-about-his-call-up-by-wales-while-nathan-jones-who-has-signed-him-on-loan-for-luton-town-thanks-chris-wilder-2990002
Despite being booed by a section of the home fans during last term’s draw in Bedfordshire, Norrington-Davies, who is expected to travel with his country to this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, speaks highly of his time there. However, with United seeking to preserve their position at the top of the table, there will be no room for sentiment when he renews Nathan Jones’ acquaintance.
“Wales think he can play this role for them too,” Heckingbottom said. “We’re really relaxed about where he plays and he brings options.
“If you want someone to be whipping crosses into the opposition box all the time, then maybe that’s not him. But he’s a really strong defender and he can get up the pitch. It’s all about using his strengths, properly making the most of them, the same as it is with everyone else out there.”