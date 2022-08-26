Further injury blow for Sheffield United as key man suffers fractured leg, misses Luton Town test
Sheffield United have suffered a further injury blow after midfielder John Fleck fractured a leg ahead of this evening’s trip to Luton Town.
Fleck, the Scottish international, was a notable absentee form the Blades’ XI to face the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, after being ruled out when the extent of his leg injury was revealed.
United have not yet confirmed the seriousness of the issue, with Paul Heckingbottom set to expand after the Sky-televised game.
But it is an undoubted blow for the Blades, who are already dealing with a number of injury issues despite their good start to the new Championship season.
Most Popular
-
1
The story of the heartwarming viral video that shows Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore's kindness to young fan
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday dealt injury blow as new signing is ruled out 'for a few weeks'
-
3
Luton Town boss makes big claim about Sheffield United that Nottingham Forest fans won't like
-
4
Sheffield United: Transfer plan explained as Wes Foderingham is forced off at Luton Town
-
5
Why Wes Foderingham went off against Luton Town as Sheffield United explain issue with goalkeeper
Follow every key moment of tonight’s game at Luton on our live blog here.