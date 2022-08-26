News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Further injury blow for Sheffield United as key man suffers fractured leg, misses Luton Town test

Sheffield United have suffered a further injury blow after midfielder John Fleck fractured a leg ahead of this evening’s trip to Luton Town.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 26th August 2022, 7:52 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 7:53 pm

Fleck, the Scottish international, was a notable absentee form the Blades’ XI to face the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, after being ruled out when the extent of his leg injury was revealed.

United have not yet confirmed the seriousness of the issue, with Paul Heckingbottom set to expand after the Sky-televised game.

But it is an undoubted blow for the Blades, who are already dealing with a number of injury issues despite their good start to the new Championship season.

Most Popular

Follow every key moment of tonight’s game at Luton on our live blog here.

John Fleck of Sheffield United (R) holds off Jay Matete of Sunderland: Darren Staples / Sportimage
John FleckLuton TownBladesPaul Heckingbottom