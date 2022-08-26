Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleck, the Scottish international, was a notable absentee form the Blades’ XI to face the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, after being ruled out when the extent of his leg injury was revealed.

United have not yet confirmed the seriousness of the issue, with Paul Heckingbottom set to expand after the Sky-televised game.

But it is an undoubted blow for the Blades, who are already dealing with a number of injury issues despite their good start to the new Championship season.

Follow every key moment of tonight’s game at Luton on our live blog here.