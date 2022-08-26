Luton Town boss makes big claim about Sheffield United that Nottingham Forest fans won't like

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades missed out by way of a penalty shoot-out defeat to, eventually promoted, Nottingham Forest while tonight’s opponents Luton Town were edged out by the odd goal on aggregate to Huddersfield Town.

However, ahead of the clash at Kenilworth Road, Hatters boss Nathan Jones made an interesting claim about the make-up of May’s decider for a Premier League place, which Forest won 1-0.

Jones has said that, in his opinion, Luton and United should have been the teams walking out at Wembley.

John Fleck of Sheffield United scoring his side's second goal during the Play-Off semi-final against Nottingham at the City Ground - the Blades eventually went out on penalties

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Answering questions on his view on the Blades’ qualities before they meet in the televised Friday night clash, Jones said it would be ‘the toughest of games’.

“Sheffield United have got good players, good characters and all the ingredients to be a top Championship side," said the Hatters boss.

“They got promoted from here and had two years in the Premier League. They came down and, after a tough start, with a new manager which sometimes happens, they really finished strongly and were very unfortunate (last season).

“I honestly think, with the greatest of respect to Huddersfield and Forest, because Forest were an excellent team, I felt we were really good in the second leg against Huddersfield and, on the balance of everything, deserved to go through.

"And I think Sheffield United did as well.

“So there are two real good sides still in the division.

"It will be a real good encounter and one we’re really looking forward to because we’re under the lights at the Kenny and (in front of) Sky.

“It will be the toughest of games and it is the toughest game at the minute because they’re top of the league, but one we’re going to embrace."

Jones also praised the job Paul Heckingbottom has done since taking over as manager at Bramall Lane last season, describing the boss as ‘brave’ given who had preceded him.

“There are some tough acts to follow,” Jones said.

"When you follow Chris Wilder it’s very difficult with the success he had, then bringing in Slavisa (Jokanovic), who’s a wonderful human being and has got a good record at Championship level.