Berge enters tomorrow’s game against Luton Town in superb form, with his two goals in six outings so far this season helping Heckingbottom’s side reach the top of the Championship table.

Despite distancing himself from any future decision to sell the Norway international, unless his £35m release clause is triggered, United’s manager accepts Berge’s situation is bound to dominate the agenda during the closing stages of the transfer window - particularly given that Bramall Lane’s hierarchy could be tempted to consider any approach which would either cover or provide a return on their initial £22m investment.

Sander Berge is a wanted man: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But in the meantime, Heckingbottom told The Star that Berge’s conduct over the past few months is an example for others to follow, saying: “Sander, the way he’s handled himself, it’s a credit to him really.

“When you are a player and you find yourself in a position like this, it’s the centre of your world and it can be a distraction. You are dealing with it, thinking about it, all the time. It’s not the same for everyone else, because they have other things to consider as well.

“It’s so important, if that happens, to remain focused and concentrated on your profession. Because, if you don’t, the only person who ends up suffering is the player themselves.”

Paul Heckingbottom wants Sander Berge to stay: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s something I speak to players about all the time when stuff like this crops up,” Heckingbottom added. “Clear communication is so important so there’s no surprises or secrets and that’s what has happened. The way Sander has gone about things and dealt with this, fair play to him. It tells you a lot.”

With defender Chris Basham describing Berge as a footballing “Rolls Royce” ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road, Heckingbottom’s revelation that Brugge have yet to try and lure United back to the negotiating table will provide him with some encouragement that the 24-year-old will remain in South Yorkshire beyond next month’s transfer deadline.

However, the Belgians or another of the clubs linked with Berge could yet make an approach during the closing stages of the window. One of United’s highest earners - if not the highest - Berge commanded a £22m fee when he left Genk in January 2020.

As well as imploring them not to cash-in, Heckingbottom has also advised United’s board of directors to open contract negotiations with Iliman Ndiaye.

Sander Berge in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Sander, there was a flurry (of interest), yes,” Heckingbottom said. “There was a lot of noise and bids but it’s now gone quiet. Which is great personally.

“Sander is involved in it, he's in the thick of it. But he’s been performing well and training well. There are no surprises, nothing is jumping out of the woodwork and we hope nothing does.”