Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye returns and an exciting debut - Predicted Blades XI to face Luton Town

Sheffield United have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Championship on Friday evening when they travel to Luton Town.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:53 am

After back-to-back wins over Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, United are both buoyed with confidence and troubled by fitness and fatigue concerns ahead of the meeting with Nathan Jones’ side.

With Billy Sharp joining the likes of Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell on the Blades’ injury list, we tasked our man Danny Hall to come up with the side he would send out to face the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

This is what he picked … let us know if you agree or disagree!

1. A tough test

Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are finalising their preparations for Luton Town

Photo: Simon Bellis

2. Wes Foderingham

United's only fit and senior goalkeeper would start anyway but especially considering Adam Davies' injury

Photo: SUFC

3. George Baldock

United’s only fit and recognised right-back will line up against the Hatters

Photo: Marc Atkins

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic

What a signing this lad looks. It takes a lot to keep Chris Basham on the bench but he has been superb so far and deservedly keeps his place

Photo: Isaac Parkin

