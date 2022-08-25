Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye returns and an exciting debut - Predicted Blades XI to face Luton Town
Sheffield United have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Championship on Friday evening when they travel to Luton Town.
After back-to-back wins over Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, United are both buoyed with confidence and troubled by fitness and fatigue concerns ahead of the meeting with Nathan Jones’ side.
With Billy Sharp joining the likes of Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell on the Blades’ injury list, we tasked our man Danny Hall to come up with the side he would send out to face the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.
This is what he picked … let us know if you agree or disagree!
