Former Sheffield United transfer target hits headlines after controversial armband decision v Nottingham Forest

Sam Morsy, the former long-time transfer target of Sheffield United, has been accused of hypocrisy after refusing to wear a rainbow armband in Ipswich Town’s clash with Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The midfielder was first linked with the Blades around a decade ago when he was at Chesterfield, with speculation then resurfacing almost every transfer window in the following years.

United were last mentioned in connection with Morsy three years ago when he was mentioned in a possible swap deal involving then-United striker Oliver Burke and Middlesbrough, but he instead dropped into League One to sign for Ipswich. Morsy helped Town to back-to-back promotions into the Premier League but his decision to shun the rainbow armband against Forest attracted attention.

The Egyptian international was the only top-flight captain to wear the regular armband across Rainbow Laces weekend, an initiative to promote equality, diversity and LGBTQ+ acceptance and understanding hosted by the Premier League in association with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall. Morsy is a practising Muslim with an Ipswich spokesperson confirming the decision was due to his religious beliefs.

“Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone,” they said. “We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance. At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs. We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch.”

Morsy’s decision has provoked fierce debate online, with some observers accusing the 33-year-old of hypocrisy after wearing gambling sponsors on his shirt during his time at Boro and Wigan Athletic - with gambling also forbidden by the Islamic religion. A recent Stonewall survey reported that one quarter of LGBTQ+ people do not feel like they are welcome at live sports events, with initiatives such as Rainbow Laces aiming to break down such barriers and make football a more welcoming environment.