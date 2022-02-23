Sheffield United loan star reveals how Bramall Lane move has benefitted his career

Morgan Gibbs-White has opened up on the difference his loan spell at Sheffield United has made to his career, admitting playing regular football has returned his “belief and confidence”.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 5:00 am

The 22-year-old already has 116 senior appearances under his belt, but 53 of his 66 games for parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers have come from the bench after struggling to command a regular starting place at Molineux.

There is certainly no shame in that, considering Wolves’ recent trajectory towards a place in Europe and the top end of the Premier League, but a loan spell to Bramall Lane has got Gibbs-White fit and firing again.

And, more importantly, smiling.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Basham OUT, Davies IN - Our man's Blades line-up for Rovers clash

“It’s benefitted me massively, coming here,” Gibbs-White admitted, ahead of tonight’s crunch Championship clash at home to Blackburn Rovers.

“Being a young player and going from not playing, to getting 10 minutes here and there and then to playing regularly, it’s going to help me grow.

“A few of the [Wolves] staff members keep in contact, to see how I’m getting on and enjoying it. They can see that there’s a smile on my face every time I go on the pitch.

Morgan Gibbs-White (left) of Sheffield United celebrates scoring against Swansea City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"I’ve always known I had the ability; it’s just having the belief and confidence.

"That can be down low when you’re not playing. It’s just a breath of fresh air when you’re playing, and you want that to keep going.”

An England U21 international, Gibbs-White played four times for Swansea City last season and haunted his old club with two goals and an assist on Saturday in the Blades’ 4-0 win.

Bogle, Brewster, Basham - The injury status of every missing Blade

United’s form under Paul Heckingbottom led to Gibbs-White labelling the Blades as the “most feared team in the Championship right now”.

Gibbs-White is surely right up there amongst the most feared players in English football’s second tier, and the young man is certainly enjoying the ride.

“From the moment I came in, the boys have been incredible,” he added. “It’s a really good group of boys who are really together, on and off the field.

“Even with Slav [Slavisa Jokanović, Heckingbottom’s predecessor] we had an identity, it just wasn’t coming off.

“Hecky has made us believe again and I think that’s definitely helped the boys push on. Look at the results we’ve had since he came in.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Bramall LaneChris HoltMolineuxPremier League