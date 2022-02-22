Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: Basham OUT, Davies IN - Danny Hall's line-up for Rovers clash

But they will have to beat the odds, as well as the visitors, to further enhance their promotion credentials, after a number of injury concerns threatened to wreck their bid for an instant return to the top flight.

David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle will both miss the rest of the season after going under the knife, while Rhian Brewster is also out.

Chris Basham, George Baldock and Rhys Norrington-Davies are also doubts for the visit of Blackburn, with boss Paul Heckingbottom coy about the chances of them being fit to face Tony Mowbray’s side.

Rovers have injury issues of their own, namely with talisman and top scorer Ben Brereton sidelined after damaging his ankle recently.

We tasked our man Danny Hall to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and pick his side for the game …

1. Wes Foderingham The first name on the teamsheet, literally, deserves to be there after keeping so many clean sheets of late. Without doubt United's No.1 until form or fitness intervene – and United will hope neither do

2. George Baldock I'm assuming the wing-back shrugs off his injury, going by his post-match comments after the Swansea win. If he didn't, I'd be bringing in Femi Seriki and giving him a simple message – this is your time, son!

3. Charlie Goode If there was any doubt about the fitness of Basham whatsoever for this one, I wouldn't risk him. He is far too important to this Blades squad, and it'd be a good chance to take a look at Goode after his cameo against Swansea

4. John Egan Another player who is nailed on to play as long as he is fit and firing – which he sure is at the minute