Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: Basham OUT, Davies IN - Danny Hall's line-up for Rovers clash

But they will have to beat the odds, as well as the visitors, to further enhance their promotion credentials, after a number of injury concerns threatened to wreck their bid for an instant return to the top flight.
David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle will both miss the rest of the season after going under the knife, while Rhian Brewster is also out.
Chris Basham, George Baldock and Rhys Norrington-Davies are also doubts for the visit of Blackburn, with boss Paul Heckingbottom coy about the chances of them being fit to face Tony Mowbray’s side.
Rovers have injury issues of their own, namely with talisman and top scorer Ben Brereton sidelined after damaging his ankle recently.
We tasked our man Danny Hall to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and pick his side for the game …
