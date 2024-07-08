Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United, Leeds United linked with Liam Millar transfer after impressive Preston North End season

Liam Millar, the FC Basel winger who has been linked with Sheffield United in this transfer window, has reiterated his desire to become an “established Premier League player” in the future ahead of a pivotal summer in his career. The 24-year-old Canadian international impressed in the Championship last season on loan with Preston North End, registering five goals and five assists at Deepdale.

That record came despite being largely played out-of-position as a left wing-back - a position he has already informed Preston he has no interest in reprising next season. Millar is currently on international duty with Canada and has helped them reach the semi-finals of Copa America for the first time after a penalty shootout win over Venezuela at the weekend.

Leeds United, the Blades’ Championship rivals, have also been linked with Millar this summer while reports in Switzerland recently suggested that Basel are holding out for a fee higher than Millar’s £2m market value - despite the player entering the final year of his deal with the Swiss Super League side.

And speaking recently to the JJD TV YouTube channel, Millar opened up on his season at Deepdale and his ambition for the future. “My season at Basel, I had 10 goals I think and four or five assists, and I think I had higher highs in that season,” he said, when asked if his year at Deepdale produced the best form of his career.

“I definitely had games where I was like ‘Wow, I’ve done really well today.’ But I feel like this year I’ve been much much more consistent and I feel like that’s where I needed to be, a little bit more. And I think it showed. In my seasons at Basel I was a little bit too up and down sometimes and this year I’ve definitely been more consistent.

“Also the level that I’m playing at ... again, no disrespect to the Swiss league, but the Championship is a much, much tougher league to play in. Over the years I’ve been putting in the work and trying to improve every summer, to make sure I’m the best version of myself. And it’s finally starting to pay off.

“But that doesn’t mean that I’m putting my hands up and saying I’m happy with that. I’ve said in the past that I want to be a Premier League footballer. I want to be an established Premier League footballer. That’s that’s my goal and I know I need to put a lot more work in to get there.”

Millar can also play as an attacking midfielder as well as out wide, while his addition would offer Chris Wilder some valuable tactical flexibility as the Blades look to get back to the Premier League at the first attempt. “That wasn’t the plan, to play as a wing-back,” Millar added. “The gaffer at the time thought that that was the best thing for me, to play there in that position. That’s where he saw that he could get the best out of me.

“So obviously I’m not going to argue with him. He’s the coach, he makes the decisions. I’ve been very vocal that I don’t enjoy playing as a wing-back and I also told him that. But at the end of the day he’s the coach and I have to respect that. So he put me there and I played there to the best of my ability.”

Millar moved to England to join Fulham at the age of 13 and later joined Liverpool’s academy, spending five years there before a £1.3m move to Basel. The Reds inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause into that deal to protect their investment. Millar is one of a number of Canadians currently plying their trade in Europe, with former Blades target Ismaël Koné recently signing for Marseille from United’s Championship rivals Watford.