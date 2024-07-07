After the Championship fixtures were confirmed last week, Sheffield United supporters missing their football fix will have started plotting and planning their road trips for the 2024/25 season. And one thing’s for sure - whether you’re the designated buyer for your group, or a casual fan, buying tickets for big games has certainly got easier in recent times.

Back in the 1990s and 2000s the best way to make sure you got your seat for those unmissable matches was to grab a chair, travel to Bramall Lane and prepare yourself for a long wait outside the ticket office. It was a rite of passage for many Blades, making friends and acquaintances in the queue to pass the time as it snaked up the Bramall Lane car park and beyond.

The advent of the internet has changed the art of ticket buying forever - and arguably not for the better - but we dug into our archive to find some of the best photos of Unitedites camping outside Bramall Lane in all weathers for big match tickets - including one of our writers in his younger days. Can you spot yourself, or anyone you recognise?

Meanwhile United have confirmed ticket details for their pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town on July 23. United have been allocated 1,033 tickets, including 147 seats, priced at £12 for adults, £9 for concessions and £6 for U18s. Juniors aged between two and 11 are free with a paying adult and tickets first go on sale from 9am on July 9, for supporters with 65,000+ loyalty points.

