Legendary ex-manager advises Sheffield United on FA Cup approach as he details "love" for Blades and QPR

Neil Warnock, the former Sheffield United manager, has had his say on the approach his old club should take this weekend in the FA Cup at Millwall, as they look to balance a cup run and a promotion push with a stretched squad.

By Danny Hall
3 hours ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 4:54pm

United have moved effectively 10 points clear of third placed Blackburn Rovers in the race for the Premier League, with a number of key men - including joint-leading scorer Oli McBurnie, record signing Rhian Brewster and Ben Osborn - currently out with injuries.

Ongoing speculation about the future of Reda Khadra has seen him omitted from the last two matchday squads ahead of a possible return to Brighton and Hove Albion and Warnock, who led United to promotion from the Championship in 2005/06, admitted: "I don't think Sheffield United need the FA Cup, if I'm honest.

"I'm biased but I don't know what type of team he [Heckingbottom] will play. I mean, you need your whole team to go down to Millwall because Gary's done a really good job there. So that's going to be a hard, physical game.

"It depends what Paul thinks, really. For me, they're in such a good situation that the FA Cup should be about getting people who haven't had minutes and games on board, and keeping the levels of the squad up. Maybe give the other goalie a chance.

"Whether that happens or not, I don't know. That's why Paul gets paid and I don't!"

Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock: Lewis Storey/Getty

Warnock was on Sky Sports duty as a commentator and pundit on Monday evening as United took on another of his old clubs at Loftus Road in QPR. John Egan's 96th-minute equaliser earned a point for the Blades and continued their long unbeaten run - leaving the 72-year-old happy.

"I wanted a draw," he admitted. "I know QPR fans will slate me but I love both clubs. I think they're both super clubs and I think the draw was justified.

"And to get a referee having a good game, that's utopia for me. You remember games like this and when you're going for promotion, they're fabulous points.

“I thought both sides showed a lot of character and both managers will be pleased if disappointed at the same time.”

