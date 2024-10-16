Leeds United vs Sheffield United early injury news with 6 out of action

Sheffield United won 2-0 at home to Luton Town last time out in the league after two goals by winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The Blades are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under the guidance of Chris Wilder and have made an impressive start.
They are unbeaten and joint-top of the table along with Sunderland. They are back in action this Friday with an away trip to Elland Road to take on 6th place Leeds United.
The Whites are three points behind Sheffield United. Here is a look at the latest early team news regarding the pair..
