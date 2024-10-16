Leeds United vs Sheffield United early injury news with 6 out of action

Sheffield United are back in action following the international break

Sheffield United won 2-0 at home to Luton Town last time out in the league after two goals by winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The Blades are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under the guidance of Chris Wilder and have made an impressive start.

They are unbeaten and joint-top of the table along with Sunderland. They are back in action this Friday with an away trip to Elland Road to take on 6th place Leeds United.

The Whites are three points behind Sheffield United. Here is a look at the latest early team news regarding the pair..

1. Manor Solomon - back in contention

He has returned to training with Leeds United this week following his spell on the sidelines. | Getty Images

2. Dan James - back in contention

Like Solomon, the Whites have been boosted by his return to training. | Getty Images

3. Max Wober - out

He is still in the treatment room with his knee injury but has made good progress. | Getty Images

4. Ethan Ampadu - out

He suffered lateral collateral ligament and is unlikely to play again this year. | Getty Images

