Moving back the kick off time for the Steel City derby by just 30 minutes on Remembrance Day has been described as laughable.

Initially, the game at Bramall Lane was due to kick off at 12pm on November 10, one hour after the two-minute Remembrance Day silence at the Sheffield War Memorial in Barker’s Pool in the city centre.

The English Football League announced on September 26 that the match had been pushed back to 12.30pm, allowing supporters time to pay their respects ahead of the local derby.

But some fans on both sides say there is still not enough of a gap between the service and the game starting.

Ian Jacques, whose father Harry Jacques served in Burma, said: “When I heard they just pushed it back 30 minutes, I laughed.

Ian Jacques, from Upperthorpe, Sheffield. | NW

“It is a solemn day. Why shorten it? Why tarnish it? It disrespects everyone who has given something.”

Ian, a United supporter, wants the match to be even later in the day or “even better, the day before”.

Sheffield Wednesday support Neil, a former Coldstream Guard, who does not want his surname disclosed, said: “I think 99 per cent of people will be respectful and behave, but all it takes is one wrong word. This is emotional, and the derby is emotional.

“It takes hours to clear the square. So there will be one lot going out, and another coming in.

Ian, his father Harry, and brother Michael Jacques. | Ian Jacques

“There are parades down Division Street and Pinstone Street, then up to the Cathedral too.

“Logistically and emotionally, it doesn’t make sense.”

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts was in contact with both Ian and Neil, and raised the issue with South Yorkshire Police last month.

He said the force told him “they are satisfied with the time, and just want as little time as possible for people to go to the pub”.

Superintendent Charlotte Bloxham, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are working closely with both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, and the local council, ahead of this exciting derby game to ensure that everyone can enjoy the match.”

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday said in a joint statement: “Whilst appreciating the significance of Remembrance Sunday, the date and kick-off time for the fixture has been determined by discussions that have taken place with numerous stakeholders, and both clubs will work collaboratively in the lead up to the fixture as we understand that Sheffielders – regardless of allegiance – will want to show their respect to military and civilian service personnel.”

A spokesperson for Sky Sports and EFL said: [We] understand that the people of Sheffield wish to mark their respects on Remembrance Sunday, and therefore the fixture has been moved to provide supporters an opportunity to attend both events, if so desired.

“As with previous matches scheduled on Remembrance Sunday over the years, time will be taken at Bramall Lane to give those in attendance the chance to pay their respects to servicemen and women affected by wars past and present, including a pre-match ceremony featuring a Bugler alongside the laying of wreaths by the two Club captains.”

Note: The print version of this story should have included that the above statement was from EFL as well as Sky Sports.