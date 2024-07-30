Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is pleased with how his side are improving their relationships on the pitch.

The Owls have enjoyed a successful preseason so far, with a mixed bag of results in terms of the games they have played, but with plenty of minutes in the tank and work done on the training ground amongst a plethora of new arrivals.

Over the weekend they returned to England following a spell in Germany and Austria that culminated with a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen, and Röhl was delighted to see his strongest side come back from two goals down and keep a clean sheet against the German Bundesliga outfit - it said it was a ‘dominant’ outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am happy we trained all the different phases of the game,” he told The Star. “It was helpful to do this, and you see more and more the connection and relationships on the pitch. It was interesting to see on the pitch which relationships could be the future, which couples work in the right areas and we are understanding more and more what we want to do.

“Overall I am happy with the preseason, but everybody knows the first match is the important one. It was important that we scored twice and in the second 60 minutes we had a clean sheet. This is what I want to see. It was a very dominant team in the second 60 minutes and I am pleased with my team and my hard-working staff.”