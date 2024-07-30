Sheffield Wednesday boss pleased after 'dominant' spell - sees growing relationships on the pitch
The Owls have enjoyed a successful preseason so far, with a mixed bag of results in terms of the games they have played, but with plenty of minutes in the tank and work done on the training ground amongst a plethora of new arrivals.
Over the weekend they returned to England following a spell in Germany and Austria that culminated with a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen, and Röhl was delighted to see his strongest side come back from two goals down and keep a clean sheet against the German Bundesliga outfit - it said it was a ‘dominant’ outing.
“I am happy we trained all the different phases of the game,” he told The Star. “It was helpful to do this, and you see more and more the connection and relationships on the pitch. It was interesting to see on the pitch which relationships could be the future, which couples work in the right areas and we are understanding more and more what we want to do.
“Overall I am happy with the preseason, but everybody knows the first match is the important one. It was important that we scored twice and in the second 60 minutes we had a clean sheet. This is what I want to see. It was a very dominant team in the second 60 minutes and I am pleased with my team and my hard-working staff.”
Wednesday are back in action this weekend as they try to put in the final touches to their preparation for the season ahead, with Plymouth Argyle visiting Hillsborough next weekend as the 2024/25 campaign gets underway at S6.
