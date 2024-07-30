There is one month remaining in the transfer window with plenty of time for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday to complete more business. Time is running out, however, to wrap up any deals before the 2024/25 Championship campaign kicks off with the new season getting underway on August 9.

With clubs completing deals across the division, there are still plenty of free agents searching for their next move. The Blades have made use of the free agent market already this summer with Callum O’Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum joining following their departures from Coventry City, Leeds United and Norwich City respectively. The Owls have also secured a number of players on free transfers with Max Lowe, Jamal Lowe, Nathaniel Chalobah, Svante Ingelsson, Ben Hamer and Charlie McNeill all signing at Hillsborough so far this window.