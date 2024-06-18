Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two key players could depart from Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United’s rivals this summer amid Premier League interest

The transfer window is open for business as Championship clubs work to sort their incomings and outgoings before 11pm on August 30. The impact of Euro 2024 might see more business done once the tournament comes to a close in Germany next month, with several players representing their nations over the coming weeks.

Sheffield United still have some contract discussions to sort out as the proposed takeover of the club rumbles on. Sheffield Wednesday have offered new contracts to a number of players who will see their deals run out at the end of the month.

The 2024-25 Championship season promises to be as competitive as ever, with the Blades one of three clubs relegated from the Premier League alongside Burley and Luton Town. Portsmouth, Oxford United and Derby County have been promoted from League One. Many of the Owls and Blades’ Championship rivals are further down the line with some of their transfer business, as today’s round-up focuses on two possible departures of key players.

Brighton ‘in talks’ with Leeds over Summerville

Brighton and Hove Albion have emerged s contenders to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman was the Whites’ key man in front of goal last season, with 21 goals and 10 assists. His performances, coupled with Leeds’ failure to clinch promotion, has attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea but Brighton are now trying to get a deal over the line. However, Fabrizio Romano believes Leeds will likely receive between £35-40million for the player if a move is agreed.

“It’s a concrete possibility,” Romano told Caught Offside. “Brighton are trying, they know it's a complicated deal because there are many clubs interested in this great talent. Obviously Brighton are trying to move fast. We know the financial fair play situation for many big clubs in England is quite complicated now and so Brighton are trying to take advantage of this situation. They have the possibility to make some investments and signing a player like Summerville would be a big opportunity for them.

“What I'm hearing is that Brighton made contact in recent hours to explore the possibility of attacking this situation. There are talks ongoing so let's see if Brighton can be fast. There's also interest from two big clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool, both have had some contact in recent months. We are looking at around £35-40m for Summerville. I think the next stage will be important to see how the race goes because the timing will be important. If Brighton cannot reach an agreement in the next two or three weeks, the bigger clubs could appear.”

Aston Villa and Bournemouth ‘eye’ Hume

Sunderland defender and Northern Ireland international Trai Hume has emerged as a target for Premier League duo Aston Villa and Bournemouth, according to Football Insider. The 22-year-old joined the Black Cats from Irish Premiership side Linfield in January 2022 and Sunderland will reportedly look for £8m to sanction a move.