The Premier League fixtures for 2024/25 have been announced with the Championship schedule to come next week

The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 have been confirmed but for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday their focus is on the Championship fixture announcement as the clock ticks towards the start of the new campaign. For for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Steel City rivals will play in the same division.

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last term as they seek to rebuild under Chris Wilder, while the Owls will look to kick on after securing survival in the second tier after a remarkable run of form in the final six games as Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Rotherham United were sent down to League One.

With the Premier League’s schedule confirmed, eyes are now turning to the EFL calendar - and for football fans in Sheffield, the dates for the two Steel City derbies will be of the utmost significance.

When does the 2024-25 Championship season start?

The upcoming campaign is less than two months away as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday get their season underway on the weekend of August 10-11. The start date for the new season could be a Friday (August 9), as was the case for the 23-24 campaign when the Owls hosted Southampton at Hillsborough on a Friday night to kick off the 46-game calendar.

When does the 2024-25 Championship season end?

The regular league season will conclude on May 3, 2025, with the play-offs for League Two, League One and the Championship to follow afterwards. The 46 league games will take place across 33 weekends with nine sets of midweek fixtures along with four bank holiday games. The Championship play-off final will be held between May 24-26, with the League One and League Two finals also taking place on that weekend.

When are the 2024/25 Championship fixtures released?

The Championship fixtures will be released at 9am on Wednesday, June 26 - with the League One and League Two calendars also set for release on that day.

Other key dates for 2024/25 season

The Carabao Cup first round will begin in August, with a midweek round of matches between August 13 and 14. The final of the competition will be held at Wembley on Sunday, March 16. It is a slight departure from the norm, with the contest usually held at the end of February.