Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Ayling, the Leeds United defender who had been linked with Sheffield United this summer, has admitted he is “close” to signing for Middlesbrough on a permanent deal at the end of his Elland Road deal. The defender, 32, joined Boro on loan in January until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayling played 19 times for Michael Carrick’s side as they finished eighth in the Championship, four points off the play-offs. A defender who plays predominantly at right-back but can also cover at centre-half, national newspaper reports suggested he was on Chris Wilder’s radar this summer with Birmingham City also mentioned as a possible destination.

But his time at Boro has put them in the box seat when it comes to the defender’s future, with the defender telling BBC Radio Tees after their final-day win over Watford: “I think things are close and I'm excited for what the future holds. I can't say it's done yet so can't say too much but the last four months I've loved being part of it. I've loved every minute of it.”