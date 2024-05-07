Leeds United man linked with Sheffield United 'close' to signing for Championship rivals Middlesbrough
Luke Ayling, the Leeds United defender who had been linked with Sheffield United this summer, has admitted he is “close” to signing for Middlesbrough on a permanent deal at the end of his Elland Road deal. The defender, 32, joined Boro on loan in January until the end of the season.
Ayling played 19 times for Michael Carrick’s side as they finished eighth in the Championship, four points off the play-offs. A defender who plays predominantly at right-back but can also cover at centre-half, national newspaper reports suggested he was on Chris Wilder’s radar this summer with Birmingham City also mentioned as a possible destination.
But his time at Boro has put them in the box seat when it comes to the defender’s future, with the defender telling BBC Radio Tees after their final-day win over Watford: “I think things are close and I'm excited for what the future holds. I can't say it's done yet so can't say too much but the last four months I've loved being part of it. I've loved every minute of it.”
United may be on the lookout for a new right-sided defender in the summer, with reports in Greece suggesting that George Baldock has agreed a three-year deal with Panathinaikos this summer. Baldock, like Jayden Bogle, is out of contract in the summer, as is right-sided centre-half Chris Basham, while Mason Holgate is on loan from Everton and Anel Ahmedhodzic could be sold in the summer after the Blades’ relegation back to the Championship.
