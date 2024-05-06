Ismaila Coulibaly, the on-loan Sheffield United midfielder, has admitted to “struggled with my career” since he joined the Blades - and would be open to making his loan spell at AIK permanent in the summer. The Malian joined the Swedish side earlier this year and after an initial spell of poor form, marked his return to central midfield with two goals in AIK’s 6-2 win over IFK Norrköping at the weekend.

Coulibaly was initially deployed out of position under manager Henning Berg, playing on the left and struggling to show the sort of form that earned him a move to United from Sarpsborg 08 in Norway. He has played just seven times for the Blades and his contract is up in the summer, but United are understood to have an option to extend that again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether they choose to do so in a bid to regroup some of their investment in the player, or simply allow him to continue his career elsewhere, remains to be seen but the 23-year-old would be open to staying at AIK in a bid to rebuild his career. “To be honest, these two goals are very important to me,” he said. “I have been struggling with my career for the last two years and for the last three years I haven't played many games. This means a lot to me.

“I have missed [playing centrally]. I have been fighting to play there but I had finally accepted my new position. Now I got a present from the coach, to play central midfield, and you never get a second chance. So I looked at every second of this match as a big chance for me. I think I took the chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulibaly has linked up again with AIK’s sporting director Thomas Berntsen, who he worked with in Norway, and admitted his “door for AIK is open.” Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, he admitted: “It is up to AIK and Sheffield to decide [what happens]. It can be difficult. Because I had to fight to even come here on loan. Sheffield did not want to include a buy option.