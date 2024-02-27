Latest on Sheffield United relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest's FFP charges
Uncertainty lingers around the bottom three of the Premier League as Everton and Nottingham Forest wait to discover their fate following breaches of the division's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
The two sides are currently fighting against relegation for the second consecutive season and the outcome of their upcoming hearings could change the narrative heavily. A points deduction for both clubs would blow the survival fight wide open, giving Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town a big lifeline. Here's the latest on Everton and Forest's charges.
Forest hire leading sports lawyer
Nottingham Forest's financial fair play hearing is due to start next week on March 7th and 8th. According to The Telegraph, the club has hired leading sports lawyer Nick de Marco KC and they will reportedly focus a key part of their defence on the £47.5 million sale of Brennan Johnson last September.
Forest were charged last month for a PSR breach in their 2022/23 accounts. It is expected that the club will argue they waited beyond the accounting deadline of June 30th in order to get as much money from the Johnson transfer as possible. He signed for Tottenham Hotspur on the summer transfer window Deadline Day.
Forest's case will be heard by an Independent Commission, with a verdict not expected to be made until April.
Everton receive points boost but await second hearing
Everton were made an example of back in November when they were issued an immediate 10-point deduction for a PSR breach over an assessment period ending with the 2021/22 season. This marked the biggest points deduction in the Premier League's history.
The Toffees appealed against this decision, which was heard in January, and four points have been reinstated to their tally, reducing their deduction down to six rather than 10.
Everton are now 15th in the table, five points above the drop zone, but it's not all clear for them yet. The Merseyside outfit must wait for a second hearing, having been charged alongside Forest in January for further breaches. A date for Everton's hearing has not yet been set but it must be heard by April 8th.