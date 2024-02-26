Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United loanee Ismaila Coulibaly has revealed his decision to join Swedish side AIK on loan earlier this month was made so he "could trust people again" after his long struggle with injury. The Malian midfielder made the loan switch after being given the green light by boss Chris Wilder to leave on loan.

Signed for a not-inconsiderable sum from Sarpsborg, Coulibaly spent time on loan at United's sister club Beerschot before moving to Bramall Lane after Beerschot's relegation caused an unforeseen complication with his visa situation. The midfielder made a handful of appearances in a United shirt, including one in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, but has struggled with injuries.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A knee problem this season meant his only United appearance came in the League Cup against Lincoln City and he made his AIK debut in a Swedish Cup tie against Gefle at the weekend, his new side winning 1-0. "I am very happy to be here and happy to see the crazy atmosphere with the supporters," he said. "For my first 10 minutes here, I don't think it was that bad. I was very surprised. I've been in Scandinavia for almost four years and I've never seen a team with such a crazy atmosphere in the arena."

As The Star reported earlier this year Coulibaly had a number of offers from across Europe after being made available for loan, with United mindful of his recent struggles and the need for the youngster to play consistent football again. His contract contains the option for United to extend it by another season in the summer, with AIK sporting director - and Coulibaly's former Sarpsborg teammate - Thomas Berntsen revealing recently that his side have "played around a bit with sums" regarding a potential permanent move for Coulibaly, who he described as "not a cheap player".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The move was about trust," said Coulibaly on his decision to move to AIK, speaking to Fotbollskanalen. "I had several choices but Berntsen took me when I was 10 years old and I already knew what he can do for me. I really trust him after being injured several times. I thought that the best option for me is to go where I can trust people again and AIK was the choice for me.