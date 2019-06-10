Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: midfield starlet, ex-Chelsea man and experienced defender linked with Bramall Lane moves
Here’s all the latest Sheffield United news and transfer rumours...
The transfer window has entered another week and the Blades have been linked with two new names.
League Two starlet Liam McCarron, who plays for Carlisle United, is reportedly of interest to Chris Wilder.
The 18-year-old attacker is wanted by four clubs including the Blades and is worth around £250,000.
Another name said to be on Wilder’s wish list is free agent Ashley Williams, who has been released from Everton at the end of his contract.
The 34-year-old has Premier League experience but spent last season on loan at Stoke City. He leaves Goodison Park three years after joining in a £12million deal from Swansea City.
And that’s not all for today’s transfer rumours – United are also said to be chasing the signature of Todd Kane after he was released by Chelsea.
The former Hull City and Bristol City loanee can play at right-back, right wing back or right midfield and is also said to be wanted by Derby County and Aston Villa.
Meanwhile, the High Court battle for ownership of Sheffield United continued today as it was revealed that the club came within 24 hours of being unable to pay its players and staff as its two co-owners rowed over how much they were investing.
