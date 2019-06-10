Sheffield United linked with move for released Everton defender Ashley Williams
Sheffield United have been linked with another name in this morning’s papers and this time it’s former Everton defender Ashley Williams.
The 34-year-old has just been released by the Toffees after spending last season on loan at Stoke City in the Championship.
Williams’ three year stay at Goodison Park came on the back of a £12 million move from Swansea City, as he made 33 appearances for the Potters.
Chris Wilder’s side are one of a number of clubs being linked with a move for the free agent, as the Sun report that the Blades could sign the Welsh international as they seek to add Premier League experience to the squad for their return to the top flight.
Williams isn’t the only recently-released Everton defender to be linked with Sheffield United so far this summer, as ex-Blades player Phil Jagielka has also been tipped for a Bramall Lane move since his contract was allowed to expire with the Merseyside club.