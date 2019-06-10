Sheffield United: Blades one of four clubs chasing League Two starlet
Sheffield United are reportedly in the race to sign 18-year-old Liam McCarron, according to the latest reports.
By Nancy Frostick
Monday, 10 June, 2019, 10:59
The Carlisle United winger has attracted the attention of a number of big clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Derby County after an impressive season.
Chris Wilder’s side are one of the four chasing MCarron’s signature according to the Daily Mail, after the attacker made 16 appearances for Carlisle last season.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
McCarron is apparently valued at £250,000 after catching the eye of both Championship and Premier League sides as Carlisle missed out on a play-off spot.