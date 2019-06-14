Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: Blades linked with move for Manchester United veteran and pre-season fixtures announced
Here’s all the latest news and rumours involving Sheffield United...
Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have been linked with a shock move for former Manchester United man Antonio Valencia.
Valencia, one of United’s longest serving players before he was released, could be heading to Bramall Lane according to the Daily Mail.
This comes after the Blades were linked with a surprised move for former Bayern Munich man Franck Ribery yesterday.
Meanwhile, Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan is believed to be a target for Championship side Reading, as the Blades look to fine tune their squad ahead of the upcoming season.
And next season defender Enda Stephens says the Blades will continue to enjoy their football and will play the way they want to play.
Before that though Wilder’s men will warm up with pre-season friendlies against Real Betis in Portugal, before games against Burton Albion, Northampton, Chesterfield and Barnsley – all of which will be played away from home.
Finally, evidence in the Sheffield United ownership battle High Court case came to an end yesterday – you can read a recap of the case so far here.