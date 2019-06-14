Sheffield United 'offer' shock deal to former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia
One of Manchester United’s longest serving players has been offered a deal by Sheffield United, according to reports.
The Daily Mail has reported that Antonio Valencia could be heading to Bramall Lane after being offered a shock deal.
Valencia, who made 339 appearances for Manchester United and was club captain, was released at the end of last season.
The 33-year-old is now a free agent but the Blades face competition from a number of other clubs who are also after his signature.
Valencia is currently on international duty with Ecuador and came on as a substitute during the 3-2 defeat to Mexico on Monday.
The news comes one day after reports that Chris Wilder is hoping to bring France international Franck Ribery to the club.
Reports from Germany have suggested that Sheffield United could be in the running to sign the Bayern Munich veteran after the Frenchman’s contract with the German giants expired.
The footballing veteran is believed to be looking for one final challenge before he hangs up his boots, and German outlet Kicker have reported that Sheffield United are keen to acquire his services.
Ribery spent a grand total of 12 seasons with the Bavarian giants, picking up nine Bundesliga titles, a glut of domestic cups, and even a Champions League trophy back in 2012/13.
The report suggests that the 2006 FIFA World Cup runner-up will most likely look to join a more high profile club, but is apparently keen on testing his skills in the Premier League.