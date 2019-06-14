Sheffield United: Blades forgotten man linked with summer switch to Reading
Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan is believed to be a target for Championship side Reading, as the Blades look to fine tune their squad ahead of the upcoming season.
The 25-year-old is coming fresh off the back of an excellent 2018/19 campaign with League One side Blackpool, who cruised to a mid-table finish thanks to their solid defensive efforts.
Conversely, Reading were fortunate not to be relegated last season, and finished just seven points clear of the drop after a series of disjointed performances saw them tumble down the table.
The Reading Chronicle claim that the Royals are keen to find a suitable replacement for defender Liam Moore, who has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.
The report suggests that Reading don’t expect to pay a hefty fee for the 25-year-old, and that United are unlikely to put up a fight to keep their player.
Heneghan joined the Blades from Motherwell back in 2017, but hasn’t made a single league start for Chris Wilder’s side. United will be eager to strengthen their squad in the coming weeks, and freeing up some space for quality new signings will greatly aid the process.
In the past few days, a host of names have been linked with a move to Bramall Lane, but the club are yet to confirm any signings so far in the summer transfer window.
Given the step up in quality that will come with the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League, some defensive reinforcements may well be required, as they look to shut out the top tier’s ruthless goalscorers.