Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: Blades chasing Burnley man, Bramall Lane naming rights could be up for sale and Che Adams windfall possible
Here’s all the latest news and transfer rumours involving Sheffield United...
Sheffield United are interested in Burnley’s Ben Gibson, who has reportedly been told he can leave the club after a season hampered with injury.
It’s thought Aston Villa are also interested in a move for the £15million-rated defender, who could move on a permanent or loan deal.
Birmingham City’s Che Adams is generating plenty of interest this summer and Sheffield United could be set for a payout if the forward moves to another club.
The Blades have a sell on clause for their former player meaning that if Adams moves for the fee that’s been suggested in the media, they could rake in £2.8million.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Meanwhile, Bramall Lane could be renamed if United decide to sell the naming rights to their home ground.
The decision has split opinion among fans, as the club looks to reap the financial rewards of playing in the Premier League.
And finally, you can find all the updates of the final day of Sheffield United’s High Court ownership battle here.