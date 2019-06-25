Sheffield United: Here's how much money the Blades could rake in from Birmingham City's looming sale of Che Adams
Birmingham City look ready to sell their talismanic forward Che Adams, and are currently understood to be in negotiations with Premier League side Southampton over a summer swoop for the 22-year-old.
The potential deal has positive ramifications for Sheffield United, who are understood to have inserted a 20% sell-on clause into the player's contract when he was sold to the Blues back in 2016.
The Coventry City academy product is fresh off the back of his most successful season to date, after scoring 22 goals in the Championship with Birmingham last season – a beacon of light in their otherwise drab 2018/19 campaign.
According to The Sun, Southampton have tabled a £14 million bid for Adams, which would see the Blades net a not too shabby £2.8 million should the deal go through. However, the offer is said to be a 'take it or leave it' bid, with the Saints unwilling to bargain with the Blues.
While the figure isn't going to land the Blades any marquee signings, it'll certainly be a welcome boost to Chris Wilder's transfer budget; the former Oxford United boss is renowned for his shrewd operations in the market, and will be confident of signing a host of quality players at sensible prices.
Earlier in the week, Wilder revealed that he's hoping to land two signings before the weekend, and that he expects that number to go up to three or four before the club travel to Portugal for their summer training camp.