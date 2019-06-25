Burnley's Ben Gibson 'told he can leave' amid reported interest from Sheffield United and Aston Villa
Sheffield United are reportedly in the hunt for Burnley defender Ben Gibson, who has been told he can leave Turf Moor.
The £15million-rated man has struggled since moving from Middlesbrough last summer after being sidelined with injury and making just one appearance in 2018/19.
According to TeamTalk both the Blades and fellow promoted side Aston Villa are interested in the 26-year-old central defender.
Burnley want to move Gibson on but United wouldn’t necessarily have to splash the cash as the Clarets will apparently consider a loan move.
He’s also been linked with Turkish outfit Besiktas, Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday but it’s thought Gibson is unwilling to drop down into the Championship.