Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: Bayern Munich veteran tipped for Bramall Lane move, Reading want Blades man and Premier League fixtures revealed
Here’s all today’s transfer news and rumours involving Sheffield United...
Sheffield United have been linked with a shock summer move for Franck Ribery, following his release from Bayern Munuch.
There has been plenty of attention surrounding the rumours that the Frenchman will be moving to Bramall Lane – it would be an impressive deal if Chris Wilder is able to pull it off.
In other news, Ben Heneghan has been linked with a move to Reading. He spent last season on loan with Blackpool and has been transfer listed this summer.
It is thought that Blackpool are keen on a return for the 25-year-old, but he could seal a move to the Royals if the reports are true.
United learned how their season will look as the Premier League fixtures were released – an away trip to Bournemouth awaits on the first day of the season.
Some fixtures could change if they are selected for TV coverage.
And finally, the last day of evidence in the High Court battle for ownership of Sheffield United has concluded.
