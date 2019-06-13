Sheffield United: Premier League schedule is released
Sheffield United will begin their first Premier League campaign in over a decade with a visit to AFC Bournemouth.
The match, which will see them come face to face with their former player David Brooks, is followed by a home fixture against Crystal Palace on August 17 before Leicester City, including another Steelphalt Academy graduatre Harry Maguire, arrive in South Yorkshire a week later.
European Champions Liverpool travel to Bramall Lane on September 28 while other stand-out fixtures include home games against Manchester United (November 23), title-holders Manchester City (January 21) and Chelsea (April 25).
United last played at the highest level in 2006/07, when they were relegated in controversial circumstances following the Carlos Tevez Affair. West Ham, the other club at the centre of the dispute, host Chris Wilder's team on October 26 before the return match in January.
United are scheduled to finish their season against Southampton at St Mary's.
The Full List:
Sat Aug 10 A.F.C. Bournemouth A
Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One
Sat Aug 17 Crystal Palace H
Sat Aug 24 Leicester City H
Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two
Sat Aug 31 Chelsea A
Sat Sep 7 International Date
Sat Sep 14 Southampton H
Sat Sep 21 Everton A
Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three
Sat Sep 28 Liverpool H
Sat Oct 5 Watford A
Sat Oct 12 International Date
Sat Oct 19 Arsenal H
Sat Oct 26 West Ham United A
Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four
Sat Nov 2 Burnley H
Sat Nov 9 Tottenham Hotspur A Emirates FA Cup 1
Sat Nov 16 International Date
Sat Nov 23 Manchester United H
Sat Nov 30 Wolverhampton Wanderers A Emirates FA Cup 2
Tue Dec 3 Newcastle United H
Sat Dec 7 Norwich City A
Sat Dec 14 Aston Villa H
Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five
Sat Dec 21 Brighton and Hove Albion A
Thu Dec 26 Watford H
Sat Dec 28 Manchester City A
Wed Jan 1 Liverpool A
Sat Jan 4 Emirates FA Cup 3
Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)
Sat Jan 11 West Ham United H
Sat Jan 18 Arsenal A
Tue Jan 21 Manchester City H
Sat Jan 25 Emirates FA Cup 4
Wed Jan 29 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)
Sat Feb 1 Crystal Palace A
Sat Feb 8 A.F.C. Bournemouth H Matches to be played 8th or 15th February
Sat Feb 22 Brighton and Hove Albion H
Sat Feb 29 Aston Villa A
Sun Mar 1 Carabao Cup Final
Wed Mar 4 Emirates FA Cup 5
Sat Mar 7 Norwich City H
Sat Mar 14 Newcastle United A
Sat Mar 21 Manchester United A Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final
Sat Mar 28 International Date
Sat Apr 4 Tottenham Hotspur H
Sat Apr 11 Burnley A
Sat Apr 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers H Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Sat Apr 25 Chelsea H
Sat May 2 Leicester City A
Sat May 9 Everton H
Sun May 17 Southampton