Sheffield United: This is when the Premier League tv fixtures will be released
Sheffield United learned how their season will look when the Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 campaign were released earlier today.
But when you’re in the top tier, games are frequently moved for television coverage – so when will Blades fans find out if matches have been moved?
Here’s when each round of televised matches will be announced, which is when we’ll know if any of United’s kick off times have been changed.
August to September: July 5th
October: August 6th
November: September 17th
December to January: October 11th
February: December 14th
March: January 24th
April: February 21st
May: April 3rd
Decisions on which final day matches will be televised will be announced once all teams have played 37 games.
Sheffield United open their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth and will end the season with an away day at Southampton.
This season Premier League matches will be shown on Amazon Prime, Sky Sports and BT Sport with highlights shown on BBC Match of the Day.